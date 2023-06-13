‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.

The department says the good news is there were zero rescues Sunday and Monday and that the water looks to be going down in the Paramount and Olsen area.

First responders and other agencies from across the state are staying busy with damage assessments and retrieval assistance.

“It’s really been devastating for a lot of people, a lot of people lost everything, lost power, changed their way of life overnight, it’s a sad situation for a lot of people and we are just glad to be able to help them in any way we can with the resources we have,” said Casey Woolsey, captain A-shift, Amarillo Fire Department.

The main focus is helping those who were displaced get any necessary items.

“We definitely know this area, we know where the deep water is, we have the equipment to get through it, it’s way better to come use us, even if it’s a bit more of a pain than to try and get your own car stuck and ruin that,” said Joey Clement, driver, Amarillo Fire Department.

Many firefighters say they have never worked something like this.

“This is definitely what we would consider a once in a career type of event, it’s not very often that we get rain, much less this much rain,” said Bailey Vincent, firefighter and paramedic, Amarillo Fire Department.

Another firefighter explains how big of an operation this is.

“Getting all these guys in from out of town is a huge help to us, a lot of the firefighters that came up from the south have dealt with things like this before, we’ve gleaned a lot of information on what they do and how they do it,” said Woolsey.

They also say the community has been grateful for the response and resources.

“I get thank-yous several times throughout the day and it does tell me we are making a difference, it makes me proud to be a firefighter,” said Erik Gomez, firefighter, Amarillo Fire Department.

The department emphasizes if you see barricades, do not drive around it.

Amarillo Police Department says you will be fined, ticketed or even arrested.

If you need to get through, first responders will be set up at The Home Depot on Georgia St. tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they will take you to get necessary items.

