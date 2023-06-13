Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘The real work begins’: Flood victims in need of basic necessities

Donations are rolling into the Downtown Women’s Center as help is on the way for those displaced by recent floods.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Donations are rolling into the Downtown Women’s Center as help is on the way for those displaced by recent floods.

Many residents say they left with only the clothes on their backs. The DWC is helping the community by providing clothes, giving each resident in need five outfits.

“We had three buses of 20 to 25 people being brought to us from the Civic Center. And by the grace of God, we had worked really hard all week to get our store stocked,” said Diann Gilmore, the executive director for the Downtown Women’s Center.

Gilmore says the whole experience has been humbling.

“We try to help people in need. Whenever, whatever that is. We have plenty to serve those in need and we are very grateful,” said Gilmore.

The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster held a resource fair over the weekend serving over 300 Amarillo and over 100 Hereford citizens.

Lewis Britt, the vice chair for the Texas Panhandle VOAD, says primary needs right now are housing, clean up and utility assistance.

“Now that the disaster’s past, the real work begins. Let the truth be known. But I think the Amarillo community and the Hereford community will step up to that,” said Britt.

With a long road ahead, Britt encourages the public to become involved and volunteer with these organizations.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

15-year-old Kahlan Morello
Copperas Cove missing teenager found safe
High School Lockers
Two Louisiana women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at high school, pretending to be 17
According to police, a man entered the business and asked to purchase merchandise. He then...
Killeen Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
According to police, a man entered the business and asked to purchase merchandise. He then...
Killeen Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
(KWTX)
Greece: 32 migrants dead, more than 100 rescued after fishing vessel capsizes