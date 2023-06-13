Severe storm chances return late today...again...

There were a few cities and towns that saw severe thunderstorms roll through yesterday, but the majority of our area missed out on most of the nasty late-day and evening storms. While many of us were sleeping, up to baseball size hail fell with a thunderstorm south of the Metroplex overnight! We will again have to keep a keen eye on the potential for a severe thunderstorm or two bubbling up to our west and moving through late today, but fortunately the severe storm chances will be coming down after today. Unfortunately, the heat will be the main story after that. Today’s rain chances are near 30% with again the possibility of late-afternoon and early evening severe storms. Today’s severe weather risk is at a level 2, down from yesterday’s level 3 risk, meaning that the overall storm chances are lower. Unfortunately, the risks remain the same with the strongest storm containing very large hail potentially exceeding golf-ball size, 65 MPH+ wind gusts, and maybe a stray tornado too. The majority of the day will feature partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with no rain. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s will warm into the mid-90s this afternoon with heat index values likely approaching 105°! Thunderstorms are ongoing this morning to our north and there’s a small chance a stray storm moves in just after sunrise, we’ll likely stay dry through the end of the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm could bubble up as early as 4 PM but is again more likely after 6 PM as storms from the west attempt to move in. Only a handful of storms may impact Central Texas and the storms will exit before midnight, but any storms that form should be severe.

After today’s storm risk comes to a close, we’ll be very close to shutting the book on rain chances for quite some time. Tomorrow is the transition day away from the storms and really into the oppressive heat. Tomorrow’s morning temperatures starting in the mid-70s will warm into the upper 90s late in the afternoon. Heat index values should approach 105° in the heat of the afternoon so be sure to keep an eye out for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Remember, the heat index is what the temperature feels like to your body in the shade . There is still a chance for rain tomorrow, potentially a bit closer to the lunch hour and into the afternoon, but tomorrow’s rain and storm chances slip to 10%. Could we see a severe thunderstorm or two? Sure, but the rain and storm chances are limited since we’ll likely not have much of a spark to get rain going. Speaking of a lack of a spark, high temperatures on Thursday should settle close to 100° again with a heat index value approaching around 105°. From Friday through the end of next week, we’re expecting high temperatures to warm to near 105° with heat index values likely between 105° and 110° every single afternoon. There’s no real rain chance in the forecast either, but a storm system could get just close enough to our area Saturday to bring us a little bit of rain.

