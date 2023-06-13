Temple police arrest felon who allegedly fired gun in hotel room

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jaco Antonie Davis, 42, of Temple, has been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and deadly conduct, according to Temple police.

Police officers were sent to a hotel in the 5000 block of S. General Bruce Drive at around 7:40 p.m. on June 10 to investigate a report that a man was armed with a handgun in the hotel lobby.

The man had a handgun in each hand and was acting irrationally, police were told.

Police say they arrested Davis, who surrendered without incident, and moved him to Bell County Jail.

Police learned Davis fired the handgun in his room, but found no one inside the unit. No injuries were reported.

A review of Davis’ record revealed he had previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Pecos County, Texas on December 16, 2015.

He was sentenced, served a portion of his prison sentence, and then released on parole on April 16, 2020.

