Texas police K-9 dies after handler leaves it inside unit and engine shuts down, turning off air conditioning

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is mourning the death of K-9 officer Aron, who tragically died from heat exhaustion after its handler left it inside a patrol unit, the department announced on social media.

Aron was reportedly left inside an air-conditioned patrol vehicle on June 12. The department said this is “a necessary and common practice when the K-9 is not actively engaged in police work.”

When the K-9′s handler returned to the patrol unit, they learned the patrol unit’s engine had stopped running, and Aron was in distress inside the vehicle.

The dog was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic, but “ultimately succumbed to the heat,” police said.

The police department said its patrol units are equipped with a system that notifies the handler, sounds the horn, activates cooling fans, and rolls down the car windows.

“This did not happen in this instance,” police said, “HPD is investigating the tragedy to determine what went wrong, and to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The department said its vendor will immediately inspect all units that transport K-9s to make sure all systems are functioning properly.

“Please keep Aron’s handler and the entire K-9 team in your prayers as they mourn the loss of Aron.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.