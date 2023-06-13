Advertise
Texas Rangers investigating death of man detained by Waco police officers

KWTX News 10 at 10PM: 6.12.23 (Crimetracker Segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who died after he was detained by Waco police officers on Sunday, June 11, said Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley.

The officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Walker Street that evening to look into reports of a suspicious person. When the officers approached the individual, he allegedly fled on foot.

When the officers caught up with the man, he experienced a medical episode, Shipley said.

The officers performed CPR, Shipley further said, and the man was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man’s name. No further information is available at this time.

