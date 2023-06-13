Waco chef competing in nationwide competition with $25K prize that could benefit local children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local chef is asking for votes in a nationwide search to find the People’s Choice Favorite Chef for a competition by popular chef and TV personality Carla Hall and if Natasha Jarmon, of Waco, wins the $25,000 cash prize, she said it’s area kids that will benefit.

Natasha Jarmon, known as Chef Heir, is owner of “The Heir’s Table,” a cooking school in Hewitt and is currently in third place in the online voting which has its first cut June 22.

She entered the contest on a platform of expanding her cooking school with the cash prize and said it’s always been the kids that motivate her in the kitchen.

“The children I teach,” Jarmon said. “It’s the way their faces light up after completing a recipe that turned out perfect. When I see my influence in their cooking and the passion in their eyes to learn more and want to cook more and try new things.”

Jarmon has nearly three decades of professional experience and is also the owner of Heirloom Cakes and Catering. She specializes in cakes and southern cuisine which she enjoys teaching her young students how to prepare.

“My all-time favorite dish to make is my different varieties of fried chicken,” she said. “My specialty is sweet tea fried chicken, and my showstopper is an all edible, mainly buttercream, red velvet armadillo cake.”

If Jarmon gets the most votes, she’d win a two-page ad in Taste of Home Magazine, a chance to cook with Carla Hall, who was a contestant on the show Top Chef and former co-host on ABC’s The Chew, and $25,000.

That money could go a long way in expanding her business, which is currently located in a small shop in a strip center in Hewitt.

“When, not if I win the $25,000, it’s going to go toward the cooking school to upgrade it to make it bigger and better for my kids and also to have it where the aspiring chefs that want to come out and want to know how to do it, this is going to be a place when I win to use the proceeds to go toward making a better facility,” Jarmon said.

Jarmon also said the funds could help with scholarships for kids to attend summer and culinary camps.

You can vote for free once a day by visiting Natasha Jarmon | Favorite Chef presented by Carla Hall (favchef.com). You can also pay to vote more than once a day by paying with proceeds going to the James Bear Foundation, which works to create a more equitable and sustainable future in the restaurant industry through awards, initiatives and program and advocacy.

The first-round ends June 22.

The final winner will be announced sometime in August.

