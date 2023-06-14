Amber Alert issued for missing North Texas teenager

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Princeton, Texas late Tuesday night issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Ja’Myra La’Cole Strawder.

Police identified the suspect in the case as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. The man is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

The teenager reportedly left her home voluntarily, but was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

Strawder is 5′7″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black slippers.

If you have any information, call 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

