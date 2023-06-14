Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Belton ISD welcomes new director and principals

Belton ISD has announced the hiring of four new educators, one director and three principals,...
Belton ISD has announced the hiring of four new educators, one director and three principals, who will join the administrative team.(Belton ISD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD has announced the hiring of four new educators, one director and three principals, who will join the administrative team.

Sheri Ogden has been hired as the director of special education. She has been in the education field for over 35 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Widener University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Houston.

Ogden previously worked at Georgetown ISD and was the 504 Coordinator.

Steele Hantgin is taking the role of principle for Lake Belton High School and brings 17 years of education experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in in biology from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Hantgin comes from Lockhart ISD where she served as a high school principal.

Debi Younger is taking the role of principle of Sparta Elementary and brings 26 years of education experience. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Fresno State University and a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Dakota.

Younger previously was an elementary principal for Rogers ISD.

Felicia Gibson is stepping into the role of principal at Southwest Elementary and brings 17 years of education experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

Gibson comes from Taylor ISD where she served as a principal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheri Ogden, Steele Hantgin, Debi Younger, and Felicia Gibson to the Big Red Community,” said Matt Smith, Superintendent of Belton ISD. “Bringing these visionary school leaders onto our team reflects Belton ISD’s commitment to provide an exceptional education for each and every student.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
33-year-old Simon Ryan Salais IV of Denver, Colorado.
Denver man charged with online solicitation of a minor in case involving missing Copperas Cove teen

Latest News

WEB Xtra: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State
A death investigation of a dead woman in Harris County quickly came to a close Wednesday...
Harris County Sheriff’s Office mistakes sex doll for womans body
temple isd
Temple ISD approves 3% raise for employees
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
Kendal Agustus, 34
North Texas police officer arrested, fired after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student