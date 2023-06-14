Belton ISD welcomes new director and principles

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD has announced the hiring of four new educators, one director and three principals, who will join the administrative team.

Sheri Ogden has been hired as the director of special education. She has been in the education field for over 35 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Widener University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Houston.

Ogden previously worked at Georgetown ISD and was the 504 Coordinator.

Steele Hantgin is taking the role of principle for Lake Belton High School and brings 17 years of education experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in in biology from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Hantgin comes from Lockhart ISD where she served as a high school principal.

Debi Younger is taking the role of principle of Sparta Elementary and brings 26 years of education experience. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Fresno State University and a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Dakota.

Younger previously was an elementary principal for Rogers ISD.

Felicia Gibson is stepping into the role of principal at Southwest Elementary and brings 17 years of education experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

Gibson comes from Taylor ISD where she served as a principal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheri Ogden, Steele Hantgin, Debi Younger, and Felicia Gibson to the Big Red Community,” said Matt Smith, Superintendent of Belton ISD. “Bringing these visionary school leaders onto our team reflects Belton ISD’s commitment to provide an exceptional education for each and every student.”

