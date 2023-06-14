Advertise
BrightFarms announces plans for new greenhouse in Lorena

By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - BrightFarms on Tuesday announced plans to break ground for their greenhouse in Lorena.

This development is set to create 250 jobs in the agricultural sector upon completion and will grow an estimated 35+ million pounds of fresh produce per year.

“They’ve selected Lorena for the location and it is going to just bolster our community. This is a key spur development for Lorena and it will just bring more great things to come,” said Kevin Neal, Lorena City Manager.

Neal says BrightFarms will become Lorena’s second largest employer following the school district after the greenhouse is completed.

“It’s very very exciting…It’s going to do great things for the community,” Neal said.

Construction on the 16-acre property is set to break ground in June of 2023 and they are scheduled to begin planting in September the following year in Lorena.

