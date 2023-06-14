Advertise
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Woman assaults employee and robs Houston beauty store

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police are looking for a suspect involved with robbing a store and assaulting a security guard and store employee.

On February 26, 2023, at around 4:00 p.m. the suspect entered a beauty store on the 8300 block of Cullen, in Houston, Texas.

The suspect went to the wig section of the store and put a wig in her purse. The security guard at the store saw this and went to confront the suspect along with the employee.

The employee told the suspect that they had seen the suspect put the wig in their bag.

The suspect became confrontational and assaulted the employee, the security guard and left the scene in a silver Ford Fusion.

Police describe the suspect as a 5′3 Black woman around 25-years-old with green and turquoise hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

