Central Texas boy struck by lightning now breathing on his own after ventilator removed

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - “He has proved everyone wrong, and is still holding on.”

Relatives of Grayson Boggs, 6, a Valley Mills boy who has been in a coma since he was struck by lightning, shared positive news Wednesday, announcing Grayson was removed from a ventilator Tuesday afternoon, and is currently breathing on his own.

Grayson has been in a coma since he and his father were struck by lightning in mid-May. The freak accident killed 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, and critically injured Grayson, who has been at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

“He is breathing on his own, and so far, has been able to protect his airway,” the relatives announced. “Since he continued to breathe for over 90 minutes, he is no longer (an organ) donor candidate.”

The family said Grayson has not had any “neuro storming” episodes, which the doctors expected he would suffer.

“This has been an emotional roller coaster for the family, as I am sure you can imagine. Please continue to pray for peace and comfort, and that God shows us his plan soon. #graysonstrong,” the message states.

