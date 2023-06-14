Advertise
Copperas Cove missing teenager found safe

Police investigating
KWTX News 10 at 10 PM: 6.13.23 (A Segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: 15-year-old Kahlan Morello has been found and the suspect is now in custody, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Morello reportedly disappeared sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. June 12.

“We believe she got picked up by an unknown male and is in serious danger,” those close to the girl are saying on social media. “Please check your outside camaras during this time and let us know if you saw anything specific.”

Copperas Cove police released this photo of a person of interest in the disappearance of...
Copperas Cove police released this photo of a person of interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Kahlan Morello.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Police said investigators also believe the girl was picked up by an unidentified man. “Kahlan was believed to have been communicating through a social media website with the unidentified male,” who is believed to be around 30 years of age and not a local resident, police said.

