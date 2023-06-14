Degrees of Science: STEM Education

(KWTX) - In education, you may have heard the term STEM…maybe you’ve heard STEAM or STREAM…and typically we’ve thought of that type of learning geared towards math and science, but it’s more than just specific subjects being taught - it’s more of an approach to the way we learn.

In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Andi Parr, ESC Region 12 Education Specialist, to define STEM, debunk misconceptions about STEM learning, and encourages us to jump into this approach to learning in all subjects.

