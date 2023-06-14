Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Degrees of Science: STEM Education

In education, you may have heard the term STEM…maybe you’ve heard STEAM or STREAM…and typically...
In education, you may have heard the term STEM…maybe you’ve heard STEAM or STREAM…and typically we’ve thought of that type of learning geared towards math and science, but it’s more than just specific subjects being taught - it’s more of an approach to the way we learn. In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Andi Parr, ESC Region 12 Education Specialist, to define STEM, debunk misconceptions about STEM learning, and encourages us to jump into this approach to learning in all subjects.(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - In education, you may have heard the term STEM…maybe you’ve heard STEAM or STREAM…and typically we’ve thought of that type of learning geared towards math and science, but it’s more than just specific subjects being taught - it’s more of an approach to the way we learn.

In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Andi Parr, ESC Region 12 Education Specialist, to define STEM, debunk misconceptions about STEM learning, and encourages us to jump into this approach to learning in all subjects.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

fastcast heat orange sunset sunrise summer hot humid
Intense & long stretch of triple digit heat
FastCast
We’re still hanging on to storm chances, but heat and humidity are building!
fastcast CLARK sun hot sunshine summer heat trees gold golden
Dangerous heat starts tomorrow
Another afternoon and evening of severe thunderstorms is possible across Central Texas. While...
Late-day storm risk remains with an increasing overnight storm risk