Denver man charged with online solicitation of a minor in case involving missing Copperas Cove teen

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: Ryan Salais IV, 33, of Denver, Colorado, is charged with online solicitation of a minor in the case involving a Copperas Cove teenager reported missing Monday.

On Wednesday, police announced the missing 15-year-old girl had been located at the suspect’s home in Denver, and that the “previously unidentified male” suspected in the teen’s disappearance was identified as Salais.

The girl reportedly disappeared sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on June 12.

At the time she was missing, police believed she was picked up by a man she had met on a social media application.

When investigators identified Salais as the man who allegedly communicated with the girl, the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office authorized an extradition warrant.

Salais was taken into custody without incident at his home in Denver, police said. He is being held without bond pending extradition to Texas.

The girl was “found unharmed and arrangements were made to return her to the safety and care of her family,” police said.

