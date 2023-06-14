Four Waco men arrested after police find marijuana at residence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four Waco men have been arrested after police recovered a pound of marijuana at a residence.

Investigators observed June 13 a wanted individual near the 4300 Block of Lake Shore Dr.

(left to right) Javion Cooper, 18, Michael Leno III, 20, Jamoriae Leno, 19, and Reshawn Roberts,21 (McLennan County Jail)

According to Waco PD Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, when investigators were able to detain the wanted person, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

A search was conducted in the residence after a search warrant was obtained, and investigators found approx. 535 grams of marijuana.

Javion Cooper, 18, Michael Leno III, 20, Jamoriae Leno, 19, and Reshawn Roberts,21 were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

