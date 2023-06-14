Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Four Waco men arrested after police find marijuana at residence

Midday with Julie: 6.14.23 (A segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four Waco men have been arrested after police recovered a pound of marijuana at a residence.

Investigators observed June 13 a wanted individual near the 4300 Block of Lake Shore Dr.

(left to right) Javion Cooper, 18, Michael Leno III, 20, Jamoriae Leno, 19, and Reshawn...
(left to right) Javion Cooper, 18, Michael Leno III, 20, Jamoriae Leno, 19, and Reshawn Roberts,21(McLennan County Jail)

According to Waco PD Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, when investigators were able to detain the wanted person, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

A search was conducted in the residence after a search warrant was obtained, and investigators found approx. 535 grams of marijuana.

Javion Cooper, 18, Michael Leno III, 20, Jamoriae Leno, 19, and Reshawn Roberts,21 were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

Killeen ISD students spend summer advancing automotive skills
Killeen ISD students spend summer advancing automotive skills with maintenance projects and school bus repairs
The Houston Police Department has released body cam footage from a fatal shooting of Michael...
Houston police release body cam footage of deadly shooting involving officer
Midday with Julie: 6.14.23 (A segment)
Grayson Boggs
Central Texas boy struck by lightning now breathing on his own after ventilator removed