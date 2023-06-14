Fuzzy Friends Rescue needs help caring for six pups duct taped inside a box and left to die in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fuzzy Friends Rescue is asking the community for help after it rescued six Pyrenees mix puppies duct taped inside a box, and left to die by the side of a Waco road.

The shelter wrote on its Facebook page that a man spotted a large, corrugated box and stopped to investigate. That’s when he discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” the shelter wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one.

This will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams. “A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

If you are interested in making a donation to help these babies, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.