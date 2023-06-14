Advertise
Gatesville police officer arrested in off-duty incident in Copperas Cove

KWTX News 10 at 10 PM: 6.13.23 (A Segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville Police Department officer has been arrested in connection to an off-duty incident by the Copperas Cove Police Department Wednesday.

The officer has been placed on unpaid leave unpaid investigatory leave, and their physical and remote access to the Department has been revoked by Chief Hunt.

An Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated to thoroughly examine the matter.

The Gatesville Police Department is actively gathering more information regarding this incident.

“ As soon as further details become available, we will provide an update. We understand the importance of transparency and will strive to keep everyone informed about the progress of the investigation,” said the police in a statement. “Ensuring the integrity and professionalism of our police force is of utmost importance to us.”

This comes a day after a Killeen police officer was arrested for violating a protective order in Copperas Cove.

