Gran jury indicts Denver man on charge of online solicitation of a minor in case involving Copperas Cove teen

33-year-old Simon Ryan Salais IV of Denver, Colorado.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: A Coryell County grand jury indicted Ryan Salais IV, 33, of Denver, Colorado, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor in a case involving a Copperas Cove teenager who disappeared for a few days.

At the time of his arrest, police announced the missing 15-year-old girl had been located at the suspect’s home in Denver.

The girl reportedly disappeared sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on June 12.

At the time she was missing, police believed she was picked up by a man she had met on a social media application.

When investigators identified Salais as the man who allegedly communicated with the girl, the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office authorized an extradition warrant.

Salais was taken into custody without incident at his home in Denver, police said. He was then extradited to Texas.

The girl was “found unharmed and arrangements were made to return her to the safety and care of her family,” police said at the time.

