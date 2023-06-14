Advertise
Houston police looking for man who robs and assaults business owner

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who assaulted and robbed the owner of a trucking business.

On April 11, 2023, at around 7:45 p.m. the suspect knocked on the door of the trucking business on the 8200 block of Penrod, in Houston, Texas.

The victim, who was working inside, answered the door. The suspect forced their way into the building while pointing a handgun at the victim and demanding money from him.

The suspect proceeds to hit the victim in the face with the gun, stab him in the in the stomach with a small knife and steal his wallet. The suspect left the scene to an unknown location.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot Hispanic man with a medium build wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, gray ski mask and gray hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

