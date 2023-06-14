Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston police searching for man who stole printer from store

After grabbing a printer box, the suspect walked out of the store without paying for it.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston police are looking for a man who stole a printer and held a gun at a store employee.

On June 5, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m. the suspect walked into an office supply store at the 3400 block of Kirby, in Houston, Texas.

After grabbing a printer box, the suspect walked out of the store without paying for it. A store employee saw the suspect and ran outside to confront him. The suspect pulled a handgun out at the employee and left the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20′s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray shirt and dark gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
KWTX@4:Fuzzy Friends Rescue hosts Cars & Canines on Saturday, June 17th - 6.14.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: High temperatures on the way, Oakland A's fan stage a "reverse boycott" and more - 6.14.23
The Temple Police Department and the Temple Fire Marshal are investigating a fire related death.
Temple police investigating fire-related death
The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. This...
PHOTOS: Fuzzy Friends Rescue takes in 6 pups left to die in Waco