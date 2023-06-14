Intense & long stretch of triple digit heat

Clouds have been such a saving grace the past 24 hours - it saved us from some storms with large hail, it saved us from the blazing sun, and it’s saved us from high temperatures around 100°! The hottest part of this heat wave has yet to come -- it’s about to get a lot worse before it can get better with the extreme heat continuing into the weekend and even into the early part of next week. We have a heat advisory in place until 9 pm tomorrow, but that will likely be extended into the weekend. Heat index values are anticipated to be between 105° and 110° Thursday - Tuesday of next week (at least).

When the storm chances fall out of the forecast after Thursday, it is ALL about the heat and humidity. Since we don’t have any sort of storm system that’ll swing through the clear the humidity out, we’ll have to wait until the atmosphere slowly filters the humidity out. It’ll take about a week for humidity values to drop to the “traditional” summertime levels, so heat index values will be notably higher than the actual high temperatures. Our most humid day likely is Friday with mostly sunny skies returning boosting temperatures to near 102°. With dew points in the low 70s, our maximum heat index values may be as high as 110°! We’ll continue to see generally mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies every day from Saturday through next Friday. The hottest temperatures we’ll see likely come next Monday and Tuesday as highs approach 105°, but humidity will be lower so the heat index should still only max out near 110°. The summertime heat dome stays close to the area next week, but it may shift more to the west and could open the door for slightly lower temperatures as we close out next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.