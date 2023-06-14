Killeen ISD students spend summer advancing automotive skills with maintenance projects and school bus repairs

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Electric cars may seem like they are taking over the roadways, but mechanics say gasoline, diesel and vehicle maintenance are not going anywhere anytime soon, so Killeen ISD is preparing their students to be your future mechanics with a summer program.

Students are interviewed to take part in the paid opportunity to learn how to work with larger parts, like school bus parts, and diesel mechanics.

“If they do grab a hold to what they are doing, they graduate high school, you will see these kids working somewhere, owning their own business one day, because they learn really fast, so they’re the future,” KISD Transportation Support Specialist, Prentis Shaw, said. “They are the future when it comes to maintenance on any type of vehicle, ie. school bus, cars, it doesn’t matter.”

Brian Cawthorne is going to be a senior at Harker Heights High School and is one of the the students in the Automotive Maintenance Light Repair Program. He along with a handful of students working on repairing KISD vehicles, installing transmission, checking AC and breaks and rotating tires.

“This is a great experience, showing me what it’s like in the field working on diesel mechanics,” he said. “We gain more experience out here. We have fun working on these big school buses...give us a look at diesel.”

He said working on the school buses is actually meaningful to him.

“I used to ride the buses, and now it’s like, wow, this is why the AC never worked,” he said. “It was always hot on this bus, and now I get to fix that.”

Cawthorne said, in addition to the experience he is getting, these KISD students are also getting paid. Students work Monday through Wednesday, and, even though students are spending their summer working, Cawthorne said he does not feel like the experience is taking away from his summer.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “We learn a lot. We’re making some money, so it’s not really giving up our summer. We’re making money and learning.”

Shaw said students in this program are often passionate about automotive work and cars and plan to pursue that field in the future.

“Everyone that we interview, this is their passion,” he said. “They want to own and operate their own automotive shop one day in the future.”

While students enjoy the opportunity for their future careers, Shaw said he enjoys teaching students over the summer.

“It really means a lot because...these kids, they actually get to work on these school buses,” he said. “While they’re driving their cars to school, they’ll see that bus riding and they’ll say, ‘hey, I did the brakes on that bus over there. I changed the tires on that bus.’ It really makes them feel really good, and it benefits Transportation Department as a whole.”

As for Cawthorne, he plans to learn full-time at the career center and hopes to get hired for automotive work after graduation. He encourages others who may be interested in being a future mechanic to look into the program.

