Killeen Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took play Monday morning.

Police responded around 2:15 a.m. June 12 at a business in the 1000 block of East Rancier Ave.

According to police, a man entered the business and asked to purchase merchandise. He then pulled a gun out and demanded money from the register.

The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short twist-style hair and appeared clean shaven. Hre was last seenwearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with “Nike Air” on the front, red pants, and croc shoes while armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. https://fb.watch/l9oiQQRcLb/

