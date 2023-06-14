Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took play Monday morning.

Police responded around 2:15 a.m. June 12 at a business in the 1000 block of East Rancier Ave.

According to police, a man entered the business and asked to purchase merchandise. He then pulled a gun out and demanded money from the register.

The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20’s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short twist-style hair and appeared clean shaven. Hre was last seenwearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with “Nike Air” on the front, red pants, and croc shoes while armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. https://fb.watch/l9oiQQRcLb/

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

15-year-old Kahlan Morello
Copperas Cove missing teenager found safe
High School Lockers
Two Louisiana women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at high school, pretending to be 17
According to police, a man entered the business and asked to purchase merchandise. He then...
Killeen Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
(KWTX)
Greece: 32 migrants dead, more than 100 rescued after fishing vessel capsizes