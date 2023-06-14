Advertise
Killeen Recreation department holds groundbreaking ceremony for revitalization of community centers

By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department on Tuesday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community center.

“This community has been waiting so long,” said Kelly Snook, Executive Director, Killeen Recreation Services Department.

The department announced its plans to renovate the Rosa Hereford Community Center, and the rebuilding of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center. In 2020, the Community Center closed to the public due to COVID-19 and the Bob Gilmore Senior Center was taken down because of structure concerns.

“We’ve struggled through COVID, we’ve struggled through a lot of things to make this project happen. So, turning the dirt, getting started out here means so much to so many people that are here,” said Snook.

Snook says they plan to combine the community center and the senior center in the renovation to create “one multi-generation center” where the community can join together.

“We plan to have a lot of programs for our youths, for our families, and for our seniors,” Snook said.

She says the renovated facility will include a billiard room, banquet facilities, senior lunch program, ceramics, card rooms, a gym, weight room, aerobics room, pickleball courts and a dining courtyard outside.

The project is set to reopen at the same time and the date will be announced in the future.

