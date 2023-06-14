Advertise
Law enforcement officials seek kidnapping suspect after Texas AMBER Alert

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41
By STEVEN ROSENBAUM
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dallas Police Department detectives are looking for 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal, who they believe kidnapped two children Sunday, resulting in an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old girl.

Police say Neal offered a ride to the children at around noon, at an apartment complex on Argentina Drive in Oak Cliff, near Zang Boulevard. The girl, and a 9-year-old boy, got into the suspect’s vehicle.

Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of two children on Sunday in Dallas
Police describe the vehicle as a gray crossover with spots of color missing. Neal is described as a light-skinned Black man with short hair and multiple bald patches over his head.

Neal then drove to a store near the intersection of West Keist Boulevard and South Polk Street, police say, less than 3 miles away.

Police say the boy went to the door of a store, but when he turned around, Neal had driven away. Someone then called 911 to report the boy alone in the parking lot.

Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of two children on Sunday in Dallas
Officers were able to identify the girl, and later issued an AMBER Alert at 6:45 p.m.

Police say the girl re-appeared at the apartment complex from where she was abducted around 12:40 a.m. Monday, but no vehicle was seen dropping her off.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Neal. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Anyone with information can reach detectives at 214-671-4268.

The FBI and Secret Service are assisting in the investigation, according to DPD.

