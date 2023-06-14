Copperas Cove graduate who logged more than 1,000 community service hours recognized by TEA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent high school graduate who has logged more than 1,000 community service hours continues to rack up the awards for her focus on others with the latest being recognition from the Texas Education Agency or TEA.

2023 Copperas Cove graduate Elise Fuselier, 17, was one of only 15 students of five million statewide awarded the Texas Education Agency’s Student Hero Award.

The award is given, not solely for community service, but requires the student to specifically help other students.

“I believe that I developed a servant’s heart through my parents,” Elise said. “They worked for homeless shelters and food pantries, and as I got older, I felt like I was able to help out the same way they did.”

Elise was nominated for the Hero Award because of the many ways in which she’s helped students throughout her district.

She created and funded the Blessings in a Backpack program through Hettie Halstead Elementary which provides weekend meals for students. She volunteered more than 200 hours on the six-month long project to get the food program going.

The Cove grade also helped for three years with the Stuff the Bus event, which runs three consecutive days in August, and with her help students in need, received more than $70,000 in school supplies.

Elise collected prom gowns so that the cost wasn’t a barrier for students to attend prom.

When it came to making sure all students felt included in activities, Elise took on an integral role in a homecoming dance for students receiving special education services.

She also helped establish an annual district event called Chocolate Fantasia which raises money for our school district’s Special Olympics team.

Elise said she hopes her example proves to young kids that volunteering isn’t just for the old.

“A lot of people feel like we don’t see the things that are happening around us and I feel like a lot of us do it’s just very difficult for us to find ways to help out and I feel like it’s important that I was able to step up and show other students that you don’t have to have a lot to give back,” she said.

Elise will be honored at the Copperas Cove ISD Board meeting in July where a State Board of Education Representative will be on hand to present her with the award.

The Student Hero Award comes on the heels of Elise receiving the A-Lister student award by Congressman John Carter. That award is only given to one student locally a year in the district.

Elise will be attending UT Arlington where she plans to become a teacher.

