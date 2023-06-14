Advertise
Texas A&M-Texas rivalry will resume in 2024

FILE - The SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri on Dec. 5, 2014, in Atlanta. Southeastern Conference leaders will continue debating what to do with their football schedule when they meet in the Florida Panhandle starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced conference opponents and home/away designations for the 2024 season.

The Texas A&M-Texas rivalry will resume in 2024 as the Longhorns enter the SEC next season. The game will be played at Kyle Field with the date to be announced later this year.

The matchup renews the most-played rivalry for both schools. It will be the first meeting of the schools since 2011 and the two teams have split the most recent 30 meetings with each team posting 15 wins.

Texas A&M will also face LSU and Missouri at Kyle Field in 2024 and will have a designated home game against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

For Texas, the home contests will feature Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State coming to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will visit Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, along with being the designated visiting team against Oklahoma in Dallas.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

