Waco police arrest man on charges of sexually abusing a child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child over a five-year period.

Mark Kevin Tolbert, 58, was booked into the McLennan County jail on a $25,000 bond, and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The victim first reported the abuse to a school counselor, an affidavit says.

Waco police conducted a forensic interview with the victim. During the interview, the victim claimed Tolbert sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Tolbert admitted to the continuous sexual abuse of the victim in a recorded interview, the affidavit states.

