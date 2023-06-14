Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Tours ranked #1 boat tour in North America by USA Today

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - USA Today announced Waco Tours River Cruise is ranked number one in the category of this year’s best boat tour in North America.

The tour is a two-and-a-half hour cruise on the Brazos and Bosque rivers, and features many landmarks.

The cruise beat out tours in Hawaii, California, and Alaska.

You can book tours HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

KWTXTRA EVENING UPDATE: 6.14.23 (Texas storm damage, deadly Central Texas fire, Abbott threatens mass veto of legislation)
A recent high school graduate who has logged more than 1,000 community service hours continues...
Copperas Cove graduate who logged more than 1,000 community service hours recognized by TEA
Waco Tours River Cruise ranked #1 by USA Today
KWTX News 10 at 6 PM: 6.14.23 (A segment)