Waco Tours ranked #1 boat tour in North America by USA Today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - USA Today announced Waco Tours River Cruise is ranked number one in the category of this year’s best boat tour in North America.

The tour is a two-and-a-half hour cruise on the Brazos and Bosque rivers, and features many landmarks.

The cruise beat out tours in Hawaii, California, and Alaska.

You can book tours HERE.

