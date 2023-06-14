We’re still hanging onto storm chances, but heat and humidity are building!

Central Texas again missed out on the pop-up late day and evening severe thunderstorms that were seen to our west and to our north. While the threat of severe storms today will be highest in the Deep South, Central Texas could still see a stray strong storm late in the day and into the evening. Today’s rain and storm chances are near 20% and will drop to 10% tomorrow. Just like we’ve seen the past few days, if a storm gets going, it’ll likely contain some very large hail and potentially some strong straight-line wind gusts too. The most favored locations for storms today is west of I-35, but the entire area could see a storm or two. The bigger story is the building heat. Morning temperatures today starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s under cloudy skies and with some patchy fog and haze hanging around. We will see a gradual return of sunshine through the day, but the morning clouds should cap highs in the low-to-mid 90s today. Despite that, the boatload of humidity currently in place will send late-day heat index values as high as 105°!

When the storm chances fall out of the forecast after Thursday, it is ALL about the heat and humidity. Since we don’t have any sort of storm system that’ll swing through the clear the humidity out, we’ll have to wait until the atmosphere slowly filters the humidity out. It’ll take about a week for humidity values to drop to the “traditional” summertime levels, so heat index values will be notably higher than the actual high temperatures. While today’s heat index may climb as high as 105°, Thursday’s highs in the upper 90s will be joined by a heat index between 105° and 110°! Our most humid day likely is Friday with mostly sunny skies returning boosting temperatures to near 102°. With dew points in the low 70s, our maximum heat index values may be as high as 110°! We’ll continue to see generally mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies every day from Saturday through next Friday. The hottest temperatures we’ll see likely come next Monday and Tuesday as highs approach 105°, but humidity will be lower so the heat index should still only max out near 110°. The summertime heat dome stays close to the area next week, but it may shift more to the west and could open the door for slightly lower temperatures as we close out next week.

