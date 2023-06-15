Advertise
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: June 17-18

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is getting you ready for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas. Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. Killeen Juneteenth Festival

2. 2023 Waco Juneteenth Celebration Parade

3. Waco Juneteenth Family FunDay

4. Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Festival

5. 7th Annual We The Culture Juneteenth Celebration - Harker Heights

6. Hawaiian Falls Dads Free Day

7. Holland Corn Festival

8. Salado Springs Beer Festival

9. Killeen Sunday Funday Vendor Market

10. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: Central Texas Jazz Society with The Sanger Heights Blues Allstars

