Bellmead man who fired gun during fight outside McLennan County Courthouse sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who fired a gun into a crowd while fleeing a street fight on the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.

Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr., a twice-convicted felon who authorities have identified as a local gang member, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest in a vehicle in the June 2021 incident that occurred in the shadow of the historic downtown courthouse.

Hawkins also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in an unrelated incident in January 2023.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement between state prosecutors and Hawkins and sentenced the 27-year-old Bellmead man to concurrent sentences of 30 years in prison and three 20-year terms.

Alton Hawkins (left) at the time of his arrest. (Right) Hawkins jail photo. (KWTX PHOTOS. Do not use without permission.)

According to arrest documents, Hawkins and a group of people were involved in a fight at a downtown Waco bar that spilled into the courthouse parking lot.

Deputies three blocks away at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reported hearing a gunshot. When they arrived to investigate, a deputy was told a shooting was about to occur, an affidavit states.

Moments later, the deputy turned on his lights as Hawkins started firing from his vehicle in the direction of the crowd. No injuries were reported.

Hawkins crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot while fleeing, deputies reported. They say he jumped from his vehicle and ran before deputies caught up to him, shot him with an electronic stun gun and took him into custody. Deputies said they recovered a .40-caliber pistol and an ammunition magazine that Hawkins dropped while he was trying to get away.

Prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said, “these guilty pleas reinforce that our office will take every available opportunity to protect the citizens of this community by removing violent gang offenders from our city streets.”

