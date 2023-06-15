Border Patrol along with DPS find FedEx cloned van smuggling 26 migrants in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers intercepted a smuggling scheme using cloned FedEx vans in El Paso.

Agencies found the vehicles June 9 after receiving information about the scheme and found 26 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala.

Four suspected smugglers, two from the U.S. and two from Mexico were arrested, reports the El Paso Times.

26 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala were found in three vehicles on June 9 (U.S. Border Patrol)

According to the El Paso Times, there is a FedEx Ground facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, near one of the border smuggling zones in the El Paso area.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and the illegal operations of the transnational criminal organizations,” Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good said in a statement.

