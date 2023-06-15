Advertise
Cameron man indicted in mother’s murder in December 2021

Victim’s body found in a river
Midday with Julie: 6.15.23 (A segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey on June 15 announced a grand jury indicted Colton Brady Coufal, 27, of Cameron, on a first degree felony murder charge in the killing of Colton’s mother.

On December 5, 2021, Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Christi Warwick Coufal, 55, of Cameron, in a Central Texas river.

Colton Brady Coufal
Colton Brady Coufal(KWTX GRAPHIC/PHOTO: Milam County Jail)

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person shortly before 8 a.m. that Sunday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies received a report of a “lifeless person” in the river about 15 miles away.

When deputies pulled the body out of the river, they identified the woman as Coufal.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

