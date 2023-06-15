Central Texas boy bitten by tick battles long-term effects of Rocky Mountain spotted fever

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - 16-year-old Daniel Miller had always been an active kid, involved in multiple sports and the school band at Lorena ISD.

But that all changed in 2019 when his family took a trip to Utah. During a hike, the then 12-year-old was bitten by a tick.

“For a couple weeks, I was just really tired, and didn’t eat very much,” Daniel Miller, a Rocky Mountain spotted fever survivor, told KWTX. “And then I woke up one day and I was really sick. I could barely get off the couch.”

Miller had contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), the most deadly tick borne disease in the world, according to the CDC.

“It’s a bacterial infection that is transmitted in humans by the common dog tick, and it infects and mostly affects the vascular system,” Dr. Samuel Clark, DO, a pediatrician for Baylor Scott & White, said.

According to Dr. Clark, the RMSF isn’t common.

“We roughly get around 5,000 cases per year, but that is pretty rare,” Clark said.

Luckily for Miller, he was eventually able to overcome the disease, but some of those symptoms still linger today. The teen now battles chronic fatigue syndrome.

“I’m a lot more tired, and I don’t have as much energy as most people do,” Miller said. “And also, mentally it makes it really hard to think and do stuff.”

The physical and mental rigors of public school pushed Daniel into homeschooling, which he started in early 2023.

But Miller’s hardships have also helped him uncover a new passion: fishing. With the support of the JMB Foundation, Miller has been able to grow in his craft, even competing in fishing tournaments. It’s something he and his parents believe has shaped his life for the better.

“Something in life can happen that kind of derails where you are and then what can come from that,” Paul Miller, Daniel’s father, told KWTX. “And in the end, had Daniel not gotten sick, I don’t think he would’ve developed this love of fishing he has, and we wouldn’t have met the guys who have supported him in that from the JMB Foundation.”

As for prevention, Dr. Clarke advises always checking your skin for ticks after spending time outdoors, removing them from your body as soon as you see them, and using insect repellent to stay safe leading into the summer.

