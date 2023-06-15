City of Waco offices to be closed for Juneteenth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco offices, including various other City of Waco services and departments, will be closed Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

Other offices that will be closed include the Solid Waste offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center, the Waco-McClennan County Library system and the Waco-McClennan County Public Health District.

The landfill will also be closed the public but will be open to franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. People with Monday trash collection will have their gray and green carts of waste collected on Wednesday, June 21.

Departments that will keep their normal hours include Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument.

