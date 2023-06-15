Advertise
Harris County Sheriff’s Office mistakes sex doll for womans body

A death investigation of a dead woman in Harris County quickly came to a close Wednesday afternoon.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A death investigation of a dead woman in Harris County quickly came to a close Wednesday afternoon. Over an hour after telling the public, investigators said the woman was actually a sex doll.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a woman’s dead body on the 5800 block of Brunswick Houston, Texas. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw what looked like a woman’s body in a bag.

Police say at that point they needed to wait for homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigation to arrive before doing further investigating.

Once investigators arrived, they opened the bag to find what seemed to be a woman’s body. Medical examiners determined over a video call that the body was not a human body due to the lack of decomposition.

“False call on this one- upon closer inspection, not a body,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shard in a follow up tweet to his initial post.

