Houston police searching for man who robbed convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing a convenience store and holding a gun at a store employee.

On September 21, 2022, the suspect entered the store on 2600 block of South Richey, in Houston, Texas.

The suspect walked to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the register. Once the suspect had the money they left in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a red Nike hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

