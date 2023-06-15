Advertise
Houston police searching for man who robbed convenience store

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a red Nike hoodie and blue jeans.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing a convenience store and holding a gun at a store employee.

On September 21, 2022, the suspect entered the store on 2600 block of South Richey, in Houston, Texas.

The suspect walked to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the register. Once the suspect had the money they left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

