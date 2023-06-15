Humid & unstable air could lead to severe evening storm & heat intensifies tomorrow

A tornado watch was issued for most of Central Texas for tonight due to the fact that we have a ton of instability and storm fuel that *if* a storm can pop up it could quickly turn severe with large hail, strong winds, and rotation that could produce a tornado. Stay weather aware through the evening -- even with the better storm chances to our northwest it only takes one storm to form to monitor for a tornado risk. There’s no guarantee where the storms will form but areas along and west of I-35 are under the watch. The bigger story continues to be the heat - we could see feels like temperatures up to 110° in the afternoons which is why the Heat Advisory continues through Friday evening (at least). Friday looks to be our hottest day this week and will likely send temperatures over the 100° mark for the second time this year.

Father’s Day weekend, Juneteenth, and the official start of summer next Wednesday all look... extremely hot! Highs hover at/over 100° with feels like temperatures around 105° -110° each day. There could be a small chance for storms Friday & Saturday afternoons, but most stay dry. As for the haze on the horizon, the combination of high humidity and agricultural burning in Mexico, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has reduced the air quality for sensitive groups for the next several days.

Stay hydrated and stay in the A/C if you can! If you are outdoors during this heat wave, try to find the shade and wear loose, light colored clothing and drink plenty of water.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.