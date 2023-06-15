It’s not so much the heat that’ll do us in. It’s the HUMIDITY

It seems like there’s always at least one person every year that says something along the lines of “well, at least it’s a dry heat!” This go around, it’s absolutely NOT a dry heat and Spring-like humidity is going to combine with the summertime ridge of high pressure to bring oppressive conditions to our area and to most of the state. The oppressive humidity could still turn to a risk of a stray severe thunderstorm late today and late tomorrow, but the main weather hazard for a while will be the heat. Temperatures in the morning starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s with patchy fog will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late today under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain less than 5° warmer than average today, but afternoon dew points in the low-to-mid 70s will send afternoon heat index values soaring. It’ll feel like 100° as early as 11 AM today with a heat index approaching or exceeding 110° late this afternoon. Again, those late-day storm chances just aren’t coming to a close yet. While today’s main severe weather threat in Kansas and Oklahoma should miss us to the north due to the building ridge of high pressure in South Texas, the exceptionally soupy air and the heat could lead to a stray storm. As early as 4 PM but more likely after 6 PM, a stray strong storm with gusty winds and VERY large hail could bubble up. It probably won’t happen but it could. Today’s storm chance is near 20% and tomorrow’s storm chance is near 10%.

Storm chances will eventually fall out of the forecast, and I say eventually because we likely won’t be completely under the heat dome to cause sinking air to squash storm chances for a while, but the heat and the humidity will remain. Afternoon dew points in summer are usually in the low-to-mid 60s which keeps the afternoon heat index close-ish to the actual temperature. Unfortunately, we’re expecting afternoon dew points to remain in the low-to-mid 70s every day until the start of next week at least. High temperature swill approach the record of 103° (set in 2011) Friday and then may drop a touch Saturday as partly cloudy skies return, but we’ll be back above 100° Sunday onward. We’ll climb within a few degrees of the record high temperature yet again Monday, Tuesday, and next Thursday, but we’ll really won’t shake the humidity. Heat index values will likely be between 105° and 110° every afternoon through at least Tuesday with some hope of heat index values staying between 100° and 108° late next week. High pressure could shift to our west and while that won’t end the heat, it could push some humidity away and could pull some rain in from the north.

