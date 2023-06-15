Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

“Josh’s family is our family”: Central Texans show up in droves to benefit for family of fallen officer in Cameron

Cameron community holds benefit at Little River Event Center for fallen officer's family
Cameron community holds benefit at Little River Event Center for fallen officer's family(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday night Central Texans came out in droves to remember the legacy of Sgt. Josh Clouse while also paying it forward to his family’s future.

James Henderson is a friend of the fallen officer, and he says he is blown away by the number of people showing up for his friend’s family.

“Josh’s family is our family. He’s a guy that we love and miss very much and we’re gonna do whatever we can to support Stephanie and her kids during this time,” Henderson says, “People that aren’t even from Cameron, I’ve seen donations from Temple and surrounding areas and it’s just amazing to see how many people have come together to do this great thing for the family.”

Dozens of organizers spent the whole day putting the benefit together wanting it to pay homage to Sgt. Clouse’s sacrifices.

In true Texas fashion, they had BBQ on the menu that could be purchased and two auctions that featured one-of-a-kind items.

“We have so many big hearts that donated so many things. We have a cow to auction off, we have benches, a well, a windmill, we have a U.S. flag that’s been over the U.S. Capitol,” says Sherry Orange, an organizing member and president of the Heart of Texas Networking Group.

And all of the money will go straight to the Clouse family. Henderson says seeing this support is restoring his faith in mankind.

There is also an active GoFundMe page, all of that money will go directly into a college fund for Sgt. Clouse’s oldest son who just graduated from high school.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
File Graphic
Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

Latest News

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado
Retrial of man charged with sexually assaulting family member in McLennan County ends in another mistrial
KWTXTRA EVENING UPDATE: 6.14.23 (Texas storm damage, deadly Central Texas fire, Abbott threatens mass veto of legislation)
A recent high school graduate who has logged more than 1,000 community service hours continues...
Copperas Cove graduate who logged more than 1,000 community service hours recognized by TEA
Waco Tours
Waco Tours ranked #1 boat tour in North America by USA Today