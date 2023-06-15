Judge rejects plea deal offered to Waco man who admitted to killing estranged wife’s dogs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County judge on Thursday rejected the plea bargain offered to a Waco man who admitted killing his estranged wife’s two dogs and displaying their bodies in her parking space at work.

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court refused to follow a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that called for Scott Riggleman to be placed on deferred probation for 10 years.

After rejecting the plea bargain, West allowed Riggleman to withdraw his guilty pleas and placed his cases on the trial docket.

Riggleman pleaded guilty in April to two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals and also agreed to have no further contact with his wife.

Scott Riggleman, 63, who spent time in a medical facility under emergency detention order after police said he threatened to kill his wife and himself, was arrested on four felony charges. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens declined comment on the case Thursday, as did Riggleman’s attorney, Sandy Gately.

Riggleman, who faces up to 10 years in prison on the third-degree felonies, also was charged with stalking, a felony, and terroristic threat, a misdemeanor, in the incident. Prosecutors did not to pursue the stalking charge and the misdemeanor count remains pending.

According to arrest records, Riggleman was admitted to a medical facility under emergency detention order in September after police said he threatened to kill his wife and himself.

He was arrested in December after his estranged wife reported Dec. 5 that she found the dead bodies of her black Labrador, Smoky, and her white pit bull mix, Frankie, in her parking spot at her job at a church in the 9300 block of Panther Way.

Officers also spoke with a witness, who reported she and her husband had discovered the dogs while taking her daughter to school. They noted that both dogs had been stabbed and shot several times in the chest, neck and flank before their bodies were laid out on display in her parking space, an arrest affidavit states.

Riggleman’s estranged wife reported that on the previous day, she found a handwritten note on her car outside the church in which Riggleman said she needed to meet with him. The note also said he “was going to lose his beloved pets now, too,” a reference to their separation in September, his estranged wife told officers.

Riggleman threatened to come to her workplace and kill her, her co-workers and then himself, the affidavit alleges. She also reported that she and a relative saw Riggleman parked across from the church as they left work one evening in November. On another occasion, Riggleman followed her from work and she had to drive “erratically” to get away from him, she reported.

“The victim advised that she is in fear for her life and made statements that suggest that she has altered her home and work life out of fear that the accused will hurt or kill her,” an affidavit states. “She also believed that the dogs were left at her workplace in a manner intended to alarm her and suggest that she would also be killed by the accused.”

Riggleman remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $40,000.

