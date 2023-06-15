Juneteenth events in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is celebrating Juneteenth over the long weekend to commemorate June 19, 1865, the date on which enslaved people in Galveston finally received the news they were free.

KILLEEN

June 16- Miss Juneteenth Pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Warrior Hall

June 17- Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Killeen with the lineup at Killeen City Hall.

June 18 - “We The Culture” event from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Harker Heights Events Center

June 19- Juneteenth Community Impact Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Douse Community Center in the 1002 Block of Jefferies Ave.

June 19- the Gospel Fest Juneteenth celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Carver park baptist church in the 1020 Block of Herring Ave. The event will include live gospel music presentations, inspirational speakers, activities for children and vendor booths. Attendees are to bring tents, tables, chairs and coolers.

TEMPLE

June 17- Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the MLK Festival Grounds in the 301 Block of S 4th St.

MARLIN

June 18- Juneteenth Day Gospel Explosion and Parade will be held from 4-7 p.m. at BTW Alumni Building, 216 Falls Street.

June 19- Juneteenth Parade will be held at 11 a.m. at 322 Durr Street with the lineup beginning at 10 a.m.

WACO

June 16- Juneteenth Family Fun Day will be held from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Brazos Park East which features live music, a kid zone, a community zone, food, social services, and health screenings.

June 16 - Mr. & Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Barefield Drawing Room, SUB Building at the Baylor University Campus

June 17- Juneteenth Celebration Parade will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning at the 311 block of Austin Ave. To register to be part of the parade lineup, CLICK HERE.

June 22- Real Opal Lee known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” will speak at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Albans episcopal church parish hall, 305 North 30th Street. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call or text (254)717-7903.

