List of splash pad locations in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Below is a list of free municipal splash pads in Central Texas:

WACO, TEXAS

May - September, open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

MARLIN, TEXAS

Apple Sport Park (102 Anders St.)

TEMPLE, TEXAS

Saturday, May 6 - Sunday, October 1

8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS

Friday, June 9 - Sunday, August 13 (Friday - Sunday only)

Friday 1:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Carl Levin Park Pool (400 Miller’s Crossing)

BELTON, TEXAS

Monday, May 29 - Monday, September 4

Monday 1:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m.

Harris Community Splash Pad ( 312 N. Alexander Street )

South Wall Tiger Splash Pad (1895 S. Wall Street)

KILLEEN, TEXAS

Tuesday, June 6 - Monday, September 4 (Weekends only beginning Monday, August 14)

Tuesday – Friday 11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. -6:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.