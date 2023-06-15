McLennan county official discusses reminders amid ERCOT’s Weather Watch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County emergency management coordinator reminds people about the importance of keeping your home cool but conserving energy amid ERCOT’s first Weather Watch of the summer.

“Those of us in Central Texas are obviously no strangers to high temperatures,” Interim Emergency Manager Coordinator, Ryan Dirker, said. “It’s kind of a standard procedure every year.”

ERCOT issued its first Weather Watch of the summer, meaning the rising temperatures will result in higher demand for energy.

While concerns may be high in terms of if the Texas power grid will hold up to support the increased demand from rising temperatures, Dirker said he has not seen evidence that there is a threat of this as of

“We’ve seen no reason to think that we are under any sort of threat right now,” he said. “As far as the electrical grid is concerned, things can always happen, but, as of today, we have an adequate amount of power.”

However, he says if demand for power is greater than what the power grid can supply, residents would first see possibly brownouts.

“They are very rare,” he said. “If the grid has usage to a point where it literally cannot support anybody else using the electrical system or demand has vastly outpaced supply...they will start pulling things off of the system for just a couple of minutes at a time in an effort to save the grid.”

He said rolling blackouts would be the last resort.

He said McLennan County Emergency Management and other agencies are constantly monitoring energy in the county and ready to respond if needed.

“We keep pretty constant surveillance on the power condition, on the weather, these sorts of things,” Dirker said. “We are in a good position to work with our partners both in the city, county, and all over...to do the best we can to make sure that...we keep the ill effects of that hot weather as minimal as possible.”

McLennan County and the City of Waco opened a cooling center Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be opened during that time through Sunday Waco Multipurpose Center.

“It’s really meant as an emergency life saving operation,” he said. “If you have nowhere else to go and you have to get out of the heat for a life-saving protective measure, we wanted to make that’s available for people if they needed it.”

Dirker also wants to remind people to find shade, take breaks and stay hydrated if they become overcome with heat.

For conserving energy at your home or apartment, it might be best to look into if your insulation is up to standard. He also said it might be helpful to close your blinds to keep the sunlight out to decrease warmth inside your home.

While those tips may be helpful in keeping your home cool, it may be tempting to turn down the air conditioning. However, because of the rising temperatures that will increase the electricity and energy you use.

Dirker recommends people turn up their air conditioning when they leave home for the day to conserve energy.

He says he doesn’t recommend turning your air conditioning up to extreme temperatures or turning it off completely because that will increase electricity when you turn it back on.

“If we use less electricity, there will be less stress on the grid, and if there’s less stress on the grid, there’s less likely that there will be brownouts,” he said.

If you’re curious about the stability of ERCOT’s power grid and the supply and demand forecasted, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.