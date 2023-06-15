New locally-owned business in Waco offers Father’s Day fashion tips

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Father’s Day is coming up Sunday, and it’s possible that the father figure in your life may need a bit of a wardrobe update.

A new men’s apparel boutique in Ridgewood Village in Waco offers a selection of premium brands for men.

It’s called Sterling Clothing Co., and is owned by local businessman, and owner of Secret Chef, Billy Garrett.

Garrett stopped by the KWTX studios to show us some Father’s Day gift ideas modeled by the Hunt Triplets, of TikTok fame, and local pilot and flight instructor Felix Chiota.

WEB Xtra: The Hunt Triplets model new men’s wardrobe styles just in time for Father’s Day

The Hunt Triplets of TikTok fame stopped by the KWTX studios do to some modeling for Waco's Sterling Clothing Co., and we took some time to get to know them!

