North Texas police officer arrested, fired after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

Kendal Agustus, 34
Kendal Agustus, 34(FRISCO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A former Frisco police officer has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Allegations were made against Kendal Agustus, 34, that dated back to 2017-2018 involving him and a 14-year-old Frisco ISD student.

When the allegations were brought to the department’s attention on June 8, Augustus was placed on administrative leave and the investigation began.

Augustus was fired and arrested on June 14. He has been charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child. His bond is $55,000.

Augustus was employed with the Frisco Police Department since July 2015 and was recently assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson says he is appalled by the actions of Augustus.

“To the victim, I pledge our department’s complete support and resources for presenting the strongest case for prosecution,” Shilson said. “To the school district and its representatives, we are committed to rebuilding trust. And to the parents in Frisco, I want to assure you we will continue to hold all members of our department to the highest of standards in order to prevent this from happening again.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

