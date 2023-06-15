Retrial of man charged with sexually assaulting family member in McLennan County ends in another mistrial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The retrial of a former restaurant worker charged with sexually assaulting a family member ended in another deadlocked jury and a mistrial Wednesday.

Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about seven-and-a-half hours before telling Judge Thomas West they could not reach a unanimous verdict in the continuous sexual abuse of a young child case against Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado.

Ramirez-Maldonado’s first trial in November on the same charge also ended in mistrial, with the jury deadlocking 8-4 in favor of a guilty verdict. The jury on Wednesday deadlocked 7-5 in favor of guilt.

Ramirez-Maldonado, 38, testified in both trials, denying allegations from a family member that he sexually abused her from ages 5 through 8 in 2007 through 2010.

The alleged victim, who is now 20, testified at both trials that Ramirez-Maldonado sexually abused her on multiple occasions in the bathtub and in the bed she shared with her younger brother.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will meet with the state’s trial team on Thursday to discuss if his office will try Ramirez-Maldonado a third time.

Ramirez-Maldonado, the father of five children, has spent 1,343 days in the McLennan County Jail as of Wednesday while waiting for his case to be resolved. He will remain jailed on an immigration detainer.

The alleged victim did not report the alleged assaults for about a decade, when she attended a program while a student at University High School that taught her sexual abuse should be reported. She reported the abuse to one of her coaches at school.

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who prosecuted the case with Tara Avants, asked Ramirez-Maldonado what the woman has to gain by making up the allegations, which he said she has maintained consistently since the first outcry.

“Is it your testimony that she is simply a liar or that she just invented this whole thing out of something imaginary?” Hix asked.

Ramirez-Maldonado speculated that she manufactured the allegations out of resentment that he wasn’t around more or that the accusations were suggested to her by a bitter adult.

In summations Wednesday, defense attorney Darren Obenoskey said the state had not met its burden of proof but was asking the jury to stand with the victim by convicting Ramirez-Maldonado anyway.

“The role of the jury is not to support the victim,” Obenoskey said. “It’s to stand between the state and the defendant and say, ‘You can’t put one of us in prison unless you prove it beyond a reasonable doubt’ … It’s not your job to get them to the finish line.”

Hix countered that the jury’s job, as outlined in the court’s instructions, is to judge the facts proved and the credibility of the witnesses.

“Are we going to put the burden of not reporting the abuse on a 5 year old?” Hix asked jurors. “She was in kindergarten. She was trying to learn the shapes of the alphabet. …There is no force in the world that can make a victim talk about the abuses she suffered until she is ready to talk about it.”

Ramirez-Maldonado faces a minimum sentence of 25 years without parole up to life in prison without parole.

